Human Rights Observatory

All 10 Egyptian journalists named in RSF letter detained arbitrarily, UN says

By alexandraek
NewsThe UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has concluded that all of the ten journalists named in a letter it received last year from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) are or were detained arbitrarily. RSF welcomes this decision and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the seven still held.


© Reporters without borders -


