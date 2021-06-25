Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Youth sports and other challenges of a nonbinary world: 3 essential reads

By Nick Lehr, Arts + Culture Editor
Share this article
While recognition and acceptance of people who don’t identify as strictly male or female is growing, many aspects of American society, from language to sports to fashion, remain structured or separated by gender.

So when people decide to change genders…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ All 10 Egyptian journalists named in RSF letter detained arbitrarily, UN says
~ COVID-19 vaccines: why it's important you get your second dose
~ Mispronunciation: why you should stop correcting people's mistakes
~ Closures of Black K-12 schools across the nation threaten neighborhood stability
~ What are tax havens? The answer explains why the G-7 effort to end them is unlikely to succeed
~ What today's GOP demonstrates about the dangers of partisan conformity
~ Free-speech ruling won't help declining civil discourse
~ HMS Defender: what this episode tells us about British naval power in the 'Global Britain' era
~ China is using mythology and sci-fi to sell its space programme to the world
~ Heart block: cause of condition which affects endurance athletes identified in study using racehorses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter