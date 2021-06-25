Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heart block: cause of condition which affects endurance athletes identified in study using racehorses

By Alicia D'Souza, British Heart Foundation Intermediate Fellow, University of Manchester
Endurance athletes (such as triathletes, footballers, or marathon runners) can be some of the healthiest people in society. Yet paradoxically, some can also be prone to developing a range of heart rhythm disturbances (known as arrhythmias) as a result of exercise.

There are many different types of arrhythmias, but heart block (also known as AV block), is one of the most common arrhythmias endurance athletes develop. While the condition…


© The Conversation -


