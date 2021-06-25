Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gareth Southgate: what football (and business) can learn from England's manager

By Pete Holmes, Senior Lecturer in Sport Coaching, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
Gareth Southgate could yet become the most successful ever manager of the men’s English football team. With a record so far of 36 wins and 11 draws from his 57 games in charge, he ranks higher than almost all of his predecessors.

All that’s really missing in his record is a major tournament win – with only Sir Alf Ramsey, in 1966, having gone one better…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ All 10 Egyptian journalists named in RSF letter detained arbitrarily, UN says
~ COVID-19 vaccines: why it's important you get your second dose
~ Mispronunciation: why you should stop correcting people's mistakes
~ Youth sports and other challenges of a nonbinary world: 3 essential reads
~ Closures of Black K-12 schools across the nation threaten neighborhood stability
~ What are tax havens? The answer explains why the G-7 effort to end them is unlikely to succeed
~ What today's GOP demonstrates about the dangers of partisan conformity
~ Free-speech ruling won't help declining civil discourse
~ HMS Defender: what this episode tells us about British naval power in the 'Global Britain' era
~ China is using mythology and sci-fi to sell its space programme to the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter