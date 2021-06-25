Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Slovenia’s EU Presidency must not obstruct efforts to improve media freedom in Europe

NewsPrime Minister Janez Janša and his government have repeatedly shown disregard for media freedom. Organisations defending press freedom and journalists call on the Slovenian government to commit to refraining from attempts to undermine initiatives aimed at improving the situation of press freedom in EU member and candidate countries during the EU Presidency. We ask the other EU member states to remain vigilant. 25 June 2021


