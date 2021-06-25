Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

International Treaty against Workplace Violence Goes into Legal Effect

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Marcelina Bautista, leader of Centro de Apoyo y Capacitación para Empleadas del Hogar, a domestic workers organization, celebrates the beginning of a pilot program extending access to social security and healthcare benefits for domestic workers, Mexico City, Mexico.  © 2019 El Universal/RCC Agency/GDA via AP On June 25, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Violence and Harassment Convention goes into legal effect under international law. This is a critical step to ending gender-based violence at work, which has been powerfully exposed through the global #MeToo…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


