Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Beijing Dismantles a Free Society

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The slogan in Chinese on the flag, “Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times,” was a common chant during the 2019 protests. But since the imposition of the National Security Law, Hong Kong authorities have prohibited both the chant and pro-democracy protests have been prohibited in Hong Kong. The group that has long organized peaceful marches, Civil Human Rights Front, is also no longer functioning and its convenor has been in custody since. © 2019 Danish Siddiqui/Reuters (New York) – The Chinese government has systematically dismantled human rights in Hong…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF’s “funeral protests” highlight urgent risk of death to press freedom in China following closure of Hong Kong media Apple Daily
~ Slovenia’s EU Presidency must not obstruct efforts to improve media freedom in Europe
~ Fixer harassed by Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria
~ Why did the Miami apartment building collapse? And are others in danger?
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the return of Barnaby Joyce
~ A mining camp won't cut it: Australia's quarantine system needs a smarter design
~ Joseph Biden, a champion of human rights, by Manlio Dinucci
~ International Treaty against Workplace Violence Goes into Legal Effect
~ Europe is running out of semiconductors – here's what it can learn from tech survivor Osram
~ More older New Zealanders are starting businesses — and they’re motivated by more than just money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter