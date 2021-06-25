Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe is running out of semiconductors – here's what it can learn from tech survivor Osram

By Michael Weinold, Researcher, Cambridge Centre for Environment, Energy and Natural Resource Governance, University of Cambridge
The shortage of semiconductor chips has exposed the vulnerability of European high-tech manufacturers that rely heavily on chip imports from Asia. The automotive sector alone, traditionally a European high-tech stronghold, is expected to take a US$110 billion (£79 billion) hit over the coming years as a result.

In 2020, high-tech products represented…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


