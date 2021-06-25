Tolerance.ca
Australia once rejected 'feeble-minded' immigrants. While the language has changed, discrimination remains

By Jan Gothard, Adjunct Associate Professor, Murdoch University
Our migration policies can prevent people with disabilities from becoming permanent residents, even if they can show an ability to contribute to society.


