Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A mining camp won't cut it: Australia's quarantine system needs a smarter design

By Mathew Aitchison, Professor of Architecture and CEO of Building 4.0 CRC, Monash University
Share this article
We can do better than building a village of glorified dongas. Smart quarantine can be much higher-tech, and more adaptable for future uses once the pandemic is over.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the return of Barnaby Joyce
~ Joseph Biden, a champion of human rights, by Manlio Dinucci
~ More older New Zealanders are starting businesses — and they’re motivated by more than just money
~ Australia once rejected 'feeble-minded' immigrants. While the language has changed, discrimination remains
~ New research shows how Indigenous LGBTIQ+ people don't feel fully accepted by either community
~ Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?
~ Cyber Cold War? The US and Russia talk tough, but only diplomacy will ease the threat
~ Australia's handling of the pandemic ranked more accountable than most, but not perfect
~ Vital Signs: how to halve serious injuries and deaths from teenage driving accidents
~ Podcasting overcomes hurdles facing unis to immerse students in the world of workers' experiences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter