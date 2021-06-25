New research shows how Indigenous LGBTIQ+ people don't feel fully accepted by either community
By Braden Hill, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Edith Cowan University
Bep Uink, Research fellow, Murdoch University
Dameyon Bonson, Suicide Prevention, Macquarie University
Jennifer Dodd, Research Scholar, Kurongkurl Katitjin, Edith Cowan University
Sian Bennett, Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
A Western Australian study, one of the first of its kind, reveals the complex experiences of those living at the intersection of being Indigenous and part of the LGBTIQ+ community.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 24, 2021