Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research shows how Indigenous LGBTIQ+ people don't feel fully accepted by either community

By Braden Hill, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Edith Cowan University
Bep Uink, Research fellow, Murdoch University
Dameyon Bonson, Suicide Prevention, Macquarie University
Jennifer Dodd, Research Scholar, Kurongkurl Katitjin, Edith Cowan University
Sian Bennett, Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
A Western Australian study, one of the first of its kind, reveals the complex experiences of those living at the intersection of being Indigenous and part of the LGBTIQ+ community.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


