Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyber Cold War? The US and Russia talk tough, but only diplomacy will ease the threat

By Ahmed Ibrahim, Lecturer (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
Paul Haskell-Dowland, Associate Dean (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
At this month's summit, US President Joe Biden warned his counterpart Vladimir Putin of reprisals against 'persistent malicious cyber-attacks'. But it will take more than posturing to end the stand-off.


© The Conversation -


