Cyber Cold War? The US and Russia talk tough, but only diplomacy will ease the threat
By Ahmed Ibrahim, Lecturer (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
Paul Haskell-Dowland, Associate Dean (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
At this month's summit, US President Joe Biden warned his counterpart Vladimir Putin of reprisals against 'persistent malicious cyber-attacks'. But it will take more than posturing to end the stand-off.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 24, 2021