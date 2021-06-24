Australia's media industry shed 5,000 journalists to survive – what does this mean for those who left, and those left behind?
By Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
Andrew Dodd, Director of the Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
The huge cuts to Australian journalism over the past decade have decimated mentoring in the industry. This is not easy to see with the naked eye but it has a huge impact on what gets produced.
© The Conversation
