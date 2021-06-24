Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

_Homo_ who? A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

By Michelle Langley, Senior Research Fellow, Griffith University
The 140,000-year-old skull fossils are leading to more questions than answers. Also found was the oldest intact campfire ever found in the open air.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


