Human Rights Observatory

Kremlin Endorses Another Term for Kadyrov and His Brutal Chechen Regime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People hold portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov during a rally marking National Unity Day in Grozny, southern Russia, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. © 2019 Musa Sadulayev/AP Photo President Putin has told the governor of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, that he should run for another term in the September regional elections. “With your personal participation, immediate and at times direct, Chechnya became one of the safest regions in the Russian Federation,” Putin said, wishing Kadyrov luck with re-election. Not that Kadyrov needs any…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


