Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regional Force in Mozambique Should Prioritize Civilian Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, left, and Zimbabwe President Emmerson  Mnangagwa, right, join Southern African leaders during a meeting in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, April 8, 2021.  © 2021 Ferhat Momade/AP Photo After months of deliberation and inconclusive meetings about addressing violence in northern Mozambique, leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) agreed on Wednesday to send a regional military force to help government forces to fight an armed group affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS). A SADC statement issued in Maputo, Mozambique’s…


© Human Rights Watch -


