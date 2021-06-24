Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
COVID vaccine weekly: G7 donations unlikely to bring pandemic to an end by 2022

By Rob Reddick, Commissioning Editor, COVID-19
The dust from the G7 summit has settled and big statements have been made: the leaders of the world’s richest democracies have set the target of ending the pandemic by the close of 2022.

The question is whether their actions match their words. The G7 nations have pledged 1 billion vaccine doses to lower-income nations, but it’s estimated that 11 billion will be needed to raise global immunity levels sufficiently to suppress the coronavirus. There…


