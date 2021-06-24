Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Environmental laws in Canada fall short of addressing the ongoing biodiversity crisis

By Justina C. Ray, Adjunct professor, Department of Ecology and Evolution, University of Toronto
Andrea Olive, Associate Professor of Political Science and Geography, University of Toronto
Jaime Grimm, PhD Student, Department of Ecology and Evolution, University of Toronto
Share this article
Caribou, whooping crane, Gibson’s big sand tiger beetle and dwarf western trillium are among the estimated 80,000 known species (not including viruses and bacteria) in Canada. Of these, scientists have enough information on almost 30,000 species to know that about 20 per cent are imperilled to some degree.

When Canada developed its first national Biodiversity…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pooling society's collective intelligence helped fight COVID – it must help fight future crises too
~ HMS Defender incident: what the law of the sea says
~ COVID vaccine weekly: G7 donations unlikely to bring pandemic to an end by 2022
~ Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?
~ Research that shines light on how cells recover from threats may lead to new insights into Alzheimer's and ALS
~ One Britain One Nation Day is the perfect vehicle for the government’s values campaign
~ Amid more shocking residential schools discoveries, non-Indigenous people must take action
~ Germany’s New Surveillance Laws Raise Privacy Concerns
~ Europe is running out of superconductors – here's what it can learn from tech survivor Osram
~ Pooling society's collective intelligence helped fight COVID – we can no longer ignore 'the wisdom of crowds'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter