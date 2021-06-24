Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Amid more shocking residential schools discoveries, non-Indigenous people must take action

By Alexis Shotwell, Professor, Department of Sociology & Anthropology, Carleton University
Indigenous communities are beginning to use ground-penetrating radar to find hundreds of unmarked graves long known to be at the sites of former Indian Residential Schools. This week, 751 more children’s bodies were discovered…


