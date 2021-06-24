Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany’s New Surveillance Laws Raise Privacy Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The logo of the messenger app Whatsapp is seen on the screen of a smartphone on April 28th, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. © 2021 Fabian Sommer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images The German parliament amended two laws on June 10th granting enhanced surveillance powers to segments of the federal police and intelligence services. They allow the use of spyware to hack into phones and computers circumventing encryption used by messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Signal, raising concerns about the right to privacy. The new federal police law allows interception of communications…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Pooling society's collective intelligence helped fight COVID – it must help fight future crises too
~ HMS Defender incident: what the law of the sea says
~ COVID vaccine weekly: G7 donations unlikely to bring pandemic to an end by 2022
~ Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?
~ Research that shines light on how cells recover from threats may lead to new insights into Alzheimer's and ALS
~ One Britain One Nation Day is the perfect vehicle for the government’s values campaign
~ Environmental laws in Canada fall short of addressing the ongoing biodiversity crisis
~ Amid more shocking residential schools discoveries, non-Indigenous people must take action
~ Europe is running out of superconductors – here's what it can learn from tech survivor Osram
~ Pooling society's collective intelligence helped fight COVID – we can no longer ignore 'the wisdom of crowds'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter