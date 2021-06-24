North Korea food shortage: Kim Jong-un's COVID-19 policy could lead to mass starvation
By Sojin Lim, Senior Lecturer in Korean Studies, North Korean Studies MA & Asia Pacific Studies MA Courses Leader, Deputy Director of the International Institute of Korean Studies, University of Central Lancashire
Kim Jong-un's border closures appear to have blocked the spread of COVID-19 in North Korea, but they have also caused a food crisis threatening the survival of his people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 24, 2021