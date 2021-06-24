Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nous avons demandé à des migrants sénégalais pourquoi ils quittent leur pays. Voici leurs réponses

By Pau Baizán, Research Professor, Universitat Pompeu Fabra
Le Sénégal est généralement présenté comme une démocratie stable, qui jouit d’une bonne croissance économique dans une région plus instable que les autres. Pourtant, les gens prennent encore le risque de migrer vers l'Europe.

Étant donné qu'il n'existe pas, en grande partie, de données statistiques sur la migration, on ne sait pas exactement combien de Sénégalais quittent leur pays, mais selon les données de l'UE, en 2018, le Sénégal occupait le 10e rang parmi les…


© The Conversation -


