Punitive laws are failing to curb misinformation in Africa. Time for a rethink
By Peter Cunliffe-Jones, Visiting Researcher & Co-Director Chevening African Media Freedom Fellowship, University of Westminster
Alan Finlay, Lecturer: Journalism and Media Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Anya Schiffrin, Director, Technology, Media, and Communications specialization, School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University
Misinformation, best understood as false or misleading information whether or not it was intended to mislead, has long been recognised as a problem worldwide. Together with disinformation, which is spread deliberately to misinform or mislead, it constitutes a key part of the information disorder distorting public debate around the world.
Concern…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 24, 2021