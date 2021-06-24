Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's decision to ban Twitter has no legal basis. Here's why

By Akinola Akintayo, Lecturer and researcher of public law, University of Lagos
In early June, the Nigerian government announced that it had banned the use of Twitter in the country. This followed the media platform’s decision to delete a tweet by the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, on the grounds that it violated the platform’s rules.

The Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami, vowed to prosecute violators of the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


