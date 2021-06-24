Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belgium has mandated carbon dioxide monitors in certain venues to help fight COVID – but how useful are they?

By Nicola Carslaw, Professor, Indoor Air Chemistry, University of York
Share this article
Carbon dioxide levels can be a proxy for the amount of airborne coronavirus in a room, but plenty of things can mess with the measurements.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pooling society's collective intelligence helped fight COVID – it must help fight future crises too
~ HMS Defender incident: what the law of the sea says
~ COVID vaccine weekly: G7 donations unlikely to bring pandemic to an end by 2022
~ Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?
~ Research that shines light on how cells recover from threats may lead to new insights into Alzheimer's and ALS
~ One Britain One Nation Day is the perfect vehicle for the government’s values campaign
~ Environmental laws in Canada fall short of addressing the ongoing biodiversity crisis
~ Amid more shocking residential schools discoveries, non-Indigenous people must take action
~ Germany’s New Surveillance Laws Raise Privacy Concerns
~ Europe is running out of superconductors – here's what it can learn from tech survivor Osram
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter