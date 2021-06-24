Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Euro 2020: penalty shootouts can be won or lost on a coin toss

By Dominik Schreyer, Assistant Professor of Sports Economics, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
Matthias Sutter, Professor of Economics, Behaviour and Design, Max Planck Institute for Research on Collective Goods
Sascha L. Schmidt, Professor and Director, Center for Sports and Management, WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
Share this article
Euro 2020 is about to get serious. After two weeks of group matches, the knockout phase of the tournament means every game is win or lose. The stakes are high, the players are tense – and for some teams, a place in the next round may well depend on the outcome of a penalty shootout.

These game deciders, held if neither team is ahead after 90 minutes of normal time, and a 30-minute spell of extra time, are notoriously nervy affairs. They are feared, practised, enjoyed by some fans, dreaded by others, and can make for a brutal or ecstatic match finale.

When it comes to how…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pooling society's collective intelligence helped fight COVID – it must help fight future crises too
~ HMS Defender incident: what the law of the sea says
~ COVID vaccine weekly: G7 donations unlikely to bring pandemic to an end by 2022
~ Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?
~ Research that shines light on how cells recover from threats may lead to new insights into Alzheimer's and ALS
~ One Britain One Nation Day is the perfect vehicle for the government’s values campaign
~ Environmental laws in Canada fall short of addressing the ongoing biodiversity crisis
~ Amid more shocking residential schools discoveries, non-Indigenous people must take action
~ Germany’s New Surveillance Laws Raise Privacy Concerns
~ Europe is running out of superconductors – here's what it can learn from tech survivor Osram
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter