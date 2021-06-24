Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global warming below 1.7°C is 'not plausible', reveals our study of the social drivers of decarbonisation

By Christopher Hedemann, Postdoctoral Scientist in Climate Futures, University of Hamburg
Eduardo Gresse, Postdoctoral Scientist in Climate Futures, University of Hamburg
Jan Petzold, Postdoctoral Scientist in Climate Futures, University of Hamburg
Share this article
If you read the scientific literature, there seem to be countless pathways and scenarios that might lead us to global deep decarbonisation by 2050, allowing us to meet the 1.5°C target. “It’s still possible,” is the message, “if only we have the political will”.

But what is the extent of our political will, and more importantly, what are the deeper social dynamics driving it? Is it not only possible, but in fact plausible that we will reach deep decarbonisation by 2050 and meet the associated 1.5°C target? These are some of the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pooling society's collective intelligence helped fight COVID – it must help fight future crises too
~ HMS Defender incident: what the law of the sea says
~ COVID vaccine weekly: G7 donations unlikely to bring pandemic to an end by 2022
~ Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?
~ Research that shines light on how cells recover from threats may lead to new insights into Alzheimer's and ALS
~ One Britain One Nation Day is the perfect vehicle for the government’s values campaign
~ Environmental laws in Canada fall short of addressing the ongoing biodiversity crisis
~ Amid more shocking residential schools discoveries, non-Indigenous people must take action
~ Germany’s New Surveillance Laws Raise Privacy Concerns
~ Europe is running out of superconductors – here's what it can learn from tech survivor Osram
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter