Global warming below 1.7°C is 'not plausible', reveals our study of the social drivers of decarbonisation
By Christopher Hedemann, Postdoctoral Scientist in Climate Futures, University of Hamburg
Eduardo Gresse, Postdoctoral Scientist in Climate Futures, University of Hamburg
Jan Petzold, Postdoctoral Scientist in Climate Futures, University of Hamburg
If you read the scientific literature, there seem to be countless pathways and scenarios that might lead us to global deep decarbonisation by 2050, allowing us to meet the 1.5°C target. “It’s still possible,” is the message, “if only we have the political will”.
But what is the extent of our political will, and more importantly, what are the deeper social dynamics driving it? Is it not only possible, but in fact plausible that we will reach deep decarbonisation by 2050 and meet the associated 1.5°C target? These are some of the…
- Thursday, June 24, 2021