Environmental action: why some young people want an alternative to protests
By Lynda Dunlop, Senior Lecturer in Science Education, University of York
Lucy Atkinson, Research Fellow in Education, University of York
Maria Turkenburg-van Diepen, Researcher in Science Education, University of York
Teenagers directly affected by fracking have voiced disappointment at the political process. They're looking for other ways to make their voices heard
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 24, 2021