'Wrong number? Let's chat' Maasai herders in East Africa use misdials to make connections
By Timothy D. Baird, Associate Professor of Geography, Virginia Tech
Emily Woodhouse, Lecturer in Interdisciplinary Environmental Anthropology and Human Ecology, UCL
J. Terrence McCabe, Professor of Anthropology, University of Colorado Boulder
Maasai in Tanzania use their mobile phones all the time – usually to communicate with people they already know. But dialing errors can also breed friendships and business opportunities.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 24, 2021