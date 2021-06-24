Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conversion therapy is discredited and increases risk of suicide -- yet fewer than half of US states have bans in place

By Donna Sheperis, Professor of Counseling, Palo Alto University
Carl Sheperis, Professor of Mental Health Counseling, Texas A&M-San Antonio
Kentucky lawmakers are trying to make the state the 21st to enact a ban on conversion therapy. In states that are 'silent' on the issue, nonprofessionals are allowed to continue the harmful practice.


© The Conversation -


