Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lockdowns reduced urban crime by over a third around the globe – but some cities benefited more than others

By Amy Nivette, Associate Professor in Social and Behavioural Sciences, Utrecht University
Manuel Eisner, Professor of Comparative and Developmental Criminology, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Soon after the first lockdowns started, newspaper articles were ripe with speculation and reports about the effect of the pandemic on crime around the globe. Many reports suggested there would be a rapid fall in street crime, while others indicated a possible rise in lootings, burglaries of commercial properties and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fire, tsunami, pandemic: how to ensure societies learn lessons from disaster – podcast
~ Tsunamis, earthquakes, nuclear meltdowns and COVID-19 – what Japan has and hasn't learned from centuries of disaster
~ Environmental action: why some young people want an alternative to protests
~ 'Wrong number? Let's chat' Maasai herders in East Africa use misdials to make connections
~ How the billions MacKenzie Scott is giving to colleges attended by students of color will help everyone in America
~ Gifted education programs don't benefit Black students like they do white students
~ How palm oil became the world's most hated, most used fat source
~ Why choosing the next dalai lama will be a religious – as well as a political – issue
~ Conversion therapy is discredited and increases risk of suicide -- yet fewer than half of US states have bans in place
~ The behind-the-scenes people and organizations connecting science and decision-making
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter