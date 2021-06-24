Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Solar geoengineering could limit global warming, but Canada should study risks and benefits first

By Burgess Langshaw Power, PhD Student, Global Governance program at the Balsillie School for International Affairs, University of Waterloo
Juan Moreno-Cruz, Canada Research Chair in Energy Transitions, University of Waterloo
Neil Craik, Professor, University of Waterloo
Solar geoengineering could theoretically cool the Earth to slow global warming, and it has been controversial. Still, countries should research its risks and benefits.


