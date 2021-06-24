Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Bolster Justice for Grave Crimes Globally

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced people in Ardamata camp in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, welcoming the start of proceedings in the case against “Janjaweed” militia leader Ali Kosheib at the International Criminal Court. Photo courtesy of Radio Dabanga www.dabangasudan.org. © Private 2020 (Washington, DC) – The United States should reaffirm support for justice for victims of grave international crimes around the world, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. As the administration of President Joe Biden renews the United States’ commitment to multilateralism, it should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


