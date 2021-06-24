Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF secretary-general appeals to King Mohammed during visit to Morocco

By raniac
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has gone to Morocco to attend the trials of two journalists who have been jailed for more than a year and who are in very poor health as a result of going on hunger strike. RSF calls on King Mohammed to intercede to avoid the worst.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Politicians criticising women for 'outsourcing' parenting need a reality check. Here it is
~ Cardiac arrests in young people — what causes them and can they be prevented or treated? A heart expert explains
~ Chad: Post-Déby Crackdown, Abuses
~ If I could go anywhere: the 'cathedral' at Blythburgh that rises from the marshes
~ Cramming cities full of electric vehicles means we're still depending on cars — and that's a huge problem
~ Turkey moves to ban pro-Kurdish political party
~ Turkey: Pandemic restrictions out, new restrictions in
~ UNESCO has always been mired in politics and squabbling, but this shouldn't detract from its work
~ Was Michael B. Jordan's ‘J'ouvert’ rum cultural appropriation or a missed opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago?
~ Ethiopia Vote Concludes Amid Fresh Violence in Tigray
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter