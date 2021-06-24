Politicians criticising women for 'outsourcing' parenting need a reality check. Here it is
By Leah Ruppanner, Associate Professor in Sociology and Co-Director of The Policy Lab, The University of Melbourne
Andrea Carson, Associate Professor, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
The idea that children suffer from going to childcare and having mothers who work is outdated nonsense – and the research backs it up.
- Thursday, June 24, 2021