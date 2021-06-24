Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cardiac arrests in young people — what causes them and can they be prevented or treated? A heart expert explains

By Jessica Orchard, Postdoctoral Fellow, Centenary Institute; and Adjunct Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
Up to 40% of sudden cardiac deaths in young people remain unexplained. But defibrillators and data are key to preventing them.


© The Conversation


