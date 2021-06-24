Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Post-Déby Crackdown, Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters burning car tires in the streets of Chad’s capital N’Djamena on April 27, 2021 © Private (Nairobi) – Security forces in Chad have used excessive force, including indiscriminate live ammunition, to disperse opposition-led demonstrations across the country in the aftermath of the April 11 election, Human Rights Watch said today. During protests in late April and May, at least seven people were killed, dozens were wounded, and security forces arrested more than 700 people, several of whom reported ill-treatment, including torture, in detention. Tensions have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF secretary-general appeals to King Mohammed during visit to Morocco
~ Politicians criticising women for 'outsourcing' parenting need a reality check. Here it is
~ Cardiac arrests in young people — what causes them and can they be prevented or treated? A heart expert explains
~ If I could go anywhere: the 'cathedral' at Blythburgh that rises from the marshes
~ Cramming cities full of electric vehicles means we're still depending on cars — and that's a huge problem
~ Turkey moves to ban pro-Kurdish political party
~ Turkey: Pandemic restrictions out, new restrictions in
~ UNESCO has always been mired in politics and squabbling, but this shouldn't detract from its work
~ Was Michael B. Jordan's ‘J'ouvert’ rum cultural appropriation or a missed opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago?
~ Ethiopia Vote Concludes Amid Fresh Violence in Tigray
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter