Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cramming cities full of electric vehicles means we're still depending on cars — and that's a huge problem

By Kurt Iveson, Associate Professor of Urban Geography and Research Lead, Sydney Policy Lab, University of Sydney
Share this article
This week, the NSW government announced almost A$500 million towards boosting the uptake of electric vehicles. In its new electric vehicle strategy, the government will waive stamp duty for cars under $78,000, develop more charging infrastructure, offer rebates to 25,000 drivers, and more.

Given the transport sector is Australia’s second-largest…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ If I could go anywhere: the 'cathedral' at Blythburgh that rises from the marshes
~ Turkey moves to ban pro-Kurdish political party
~ Turkey: Pandemic restrictions out, new restrictions in
~ UNESCO has always been mired in politics and squabbling, but this shouldn't detract from its work
~ Was Michael B. Jordan's ‘J'ouvert’ rum cultural appropriation or a missed opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago?
~ Ethiopia Vote Concludes Amid Fresh Violence in Tigray
~ Southern Africa: Governments must urgently ramp up Covid-19 vaccination efforts to avoid third wave catastrophe
~ It takes a village: why sending your kid to childcare isn't 'outsourcing parenting'
~ Meat pies, desert, bloody dingoes: new Australian film Buckley's Chance brims with dated cultural cliches
~ Dirty secrets: sediment DNA reveals a 300,000-year timeline of ancient and modern humans living in Siberia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter