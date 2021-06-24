Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey moves to ban pro-Kurdish political party

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
The 843-page indictment was first filed by the chief prosecutor of Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals in March 2021, accusing the party of collaborating with the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party militant group.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ If I could go anywhere: the 'cathedral' at Blythburgh that rises from the marshes
~ Cramming cities full of electric vehicles means we're still depending on cars — and that's a huge problem
~ Turkey: Pandemic restrictions out, new restrictions in
~ UNESCO has always been mired in politics and squabbling, but this shouldn't detract from its work
~ Was Michael B. Jordan's ‘J'ouvert’ rum cultural appropriation or a missed opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago?
~ Ethiopia Vote Concludes Amid Fresh Violence in Tigray
~ Southern Africa: Governments must urgently ramp up Covid-19 vaccination efforts to avoid third wave catastrophe
~ It takes a village: why sending your kid to childcare isn't 'outsourcing parenting'
~ Meat pies, desert, bloody dingoes: new Australian film Buckley's Chance brims with dated cultural cliches
~ Dirty secrets: sediment DNA reveals a 300,000-year timeline of ancient and modern humans living in Siberia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter