Dirty secrets: sediment DNA reveals a 300,000-year timeline of ancient and modern humans living in Siberia
By Elena Zavala, PhD Student, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
Matthias Meyer, Group Leader, Advanced DNA Sequencing Techniques Group, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
Richard 'Bert' Roberts, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage (CABAH), University of Wollongong
Zenobia Jacobs, Professor, University of Wollongong
Our research has also uncovered major long-term changes in ancient animal populations at Denisova Cave, and has provided the first direct evidence of Homo sapiens having lived there.
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021