Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government’s idea of ‘national environment standards’ would entrench Australia's global pariah status

By Martine Maron, ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Ecology, School of BioSciences, The University of Melbourne
Craig Moritz, Professor, Research School of Biology, Australian National University
Share this article
Australia has one of the worst track records in the world for species extinctions. The federal government's proposed changes could weaken our already inadequate environment law.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Meat pies, desert, bloody dingoes: new Australian film Buckley's Chance brims with dated cultural cliches
~ Dirty secrets: sediment DNA reveals a 300,000-year timeline of ancient and modern humans living in Siberia
~ With Aung San Suu Kyi facing prison, Myanmar's opposition is leaderless, desperate and ready to fight
~ Stopping, blocking and dampening – how Aussie drugs in the pipeline could treat COVID-19
~ 'You're the best!' Your belief in your kids' academic ability can actually improve their grades
~ Security police interventions force closure of Apple Daily, Hong Kong's 26-year-old pro-democracy news outlet
~ Channel 4: rather than privatising public service media we should be expanding it online
~ Brexit: five years after the referendum, here are five things we've learned
~ The UK wants to join a Pacific trade deal – why that might not be a risk worth taking
~ COVID weddings: why some couples got unofficially married during the pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter