'You're the best!' Your belief in your kids' academic ability can actually improve their grades
By Philip D. Parker, Professor and Deputy Director, Institute for Positive Psychology and Education, Australian Catholic University
Jake Anders, Associate Professor of Educational and Social Statistics, UCL
Rhiannon Parker, Sessional Academic, University of Sydney
Taren Sanders, Research Fellow, Institute for Positive Psychology and Education, Australian Catholic University
This study wanted to find whether believing your child is better at school than they actually are was detrimental or beneficial to the child's academic success. Turns out, it actually helps.
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021