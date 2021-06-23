Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Security police interventions force closure of Apple Daily, Hong Kong's 26-year-old pro-democracy news outlet

By Oiwan Lam
In its inaugural editorial, Apple Daily had stated: "Are we not afraid of the changes 1997 could bring about? We are, but we are not willing to be daunted by fear."


© Global Voices

© Global Voices -


