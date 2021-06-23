We eavesdropped on some Canadian lynx: What we heard was surprising
By Rachael Derbyshire, PhD candidate, Ecology, Trent University
Allyson Menzies, Postdoctoral Fellow, Wildlife Biology, University of Guelph
Emily Studd, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Wildlife Ecology, University of Alberta
Wildlife ecologists study what drives animal behaviour, and trying to figure it out is tricky. Not only are ecosystems incredibly complex, behaviours are driven by various internal and external factors and the simple observation of behaviour is an eternal problem.
As wildlife ecologists, we know that when we observe wildlife, we cannot know what effect our presence has on the behaviour of our subject — not to mention the difficulties of observing animals in the wild, including those which roam across vast forested…
