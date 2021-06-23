Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We eavesdropped on some Canadian lynx: What we heard was surprising

By Rachael Derbyshire, PhD candidate, Ecology, Trent University
Allyson Menzies, Postdoctoral Fellow, Wildlife Biology, University of Guelph
Emily Studd, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Wildlife Ecology, University of Alberta
Wildlife ecologists study what drives animal behaviour, and trying to figure it out is tricky. Not only are ecosystems incredibly complex, behaviours are driven by various internal and external factors and the simple observation of behaviour is an eternal problem.

As wildlife ecologists, we know that when we observe wildlife, we cannot know what effect our presence has on the behaviour of our subject — not to mention the difficulties of observing animals in the wild, including those which roam across vast forested…


© The Conversation -


