Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Head Urges India to Join Safe Schools Declaration

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a search operation in Srinagar, Kashmir, in August 2018. © 2018 Mukhtar Khan/AP Photo United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently called on India to endorse the Safe Schools Declaration, an intergovernmental political commitment to take common-sense measures to make it less likely that students, teachers, and schools are targeted for attack during armed conflict. Guterres made the call in his annual report on children and armed conflict, in which he also noted that the UN had verified the use of seven…


© Human Rights Watch -


