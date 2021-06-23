Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mzilikazi Khumalo: iconic composer who defied apartheid odds to leave a rich legacy

By Thomas Pooley, Associate Professor and Chair of Department: Art and Music, University of South Africa
Mzilikazi Khumalo was a brilliant linguist with a stellar career in music. These achievements are extraordinary considering the obstacles he faced throughout his career.


© The Conversation -


