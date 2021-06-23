Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How gay neighborhoods used the traumas of HIV to help American cities fight coronavirus

By Daniel Baldwin Hess, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, University at Buffalo
Alex Bitterman, Professor of Architecture and Design, Alfred State College of Technology, The State University of New York
Share this article
Having survived the HIV/AIDS pandemic, gay communities in the US were well equipped to get residents health and social services early in the pandemic, when the government's COVID-19 response lagged.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Learning from COVID: how to improve future supplies of medical equipment and vaccines
~ Mzilikazi Khumalo: iconic composer who defied apartheid odds to leave a rich legacy
~ Violence is endemic in north central Nigeria: what communities are doing to cope
~ How forest elephants move depends on water, humans, and also their personality
~ The maritime tussle between Kenya and Somalia -- and what happens next
~ Pasha 112: The struggles of women doing stand-up in Zimbabwe
~ Despite outrage, new state voting laws don't spell democracy's end – but there are some threats
~ IQ tests can't measure it, but 'cognitive flexibility' is key to learning and creativity
~ Why Alberta must rethink its ban on Canada-China university collaborations
~ It’s time to have a serious conversation about the future of Canadian football
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter