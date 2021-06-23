IQ tests can't measure it, but 'cognitive flexibility' is key to learning and creativity
By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Victoria Leong, Affiliated Lecturer of Psychology, University of Cambridge
IQ is often hailed as a crucial driver of success, particularly in fields such as science, innovation and technology. In fact, many people have an endless fascination with the IQ scores of famous people. But the truth is that some of the greatest achievements by our species have primarily relied on qualities such as creativity, imagination,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021