Why Alberta must rethink its ban on Canada-China university collaborations
By Sibo Chen, Assistant Professor, School of Professional Communication, Ryerson University
Henry Yu, Professor, History, University of British Columbia
John Price, Professor Emeritus, Asian and Pacific history, University of Victoria
Banning research ties with China, as Alberta just did, should be vetoed not only by the academic community but also the general public for its recklessness in fanning the flames of anti-Asian racism.
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021