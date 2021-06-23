Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yellowstone is losing its snow as the climate warms, and that means widespread problems for water and wildlife – a new report details the changes

By Bryan Shuman, Professor of Paleoclimatology and Paleoecology, University of Wyoming
Share this article
The area's iconic national parks are home to grizzlies, elk and mountain snowfall that feeds some of the country's most important rivers. They're also warming faster than the nation as a whole.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Learning from COVID: how to improve future supplies of medical equipment and vaccines
~ Mzilikazi Khumalo: iconic composer who defied apartheid odds to leave a rich legacy
~ Violence is endemic in north central Nigeria: what communities are doing to cope
~ How forest elephants move depends on water, humans, and also their personality
~ The maritime tussle between Kenya and Somalia -- and what happens next
~ Pasha 112: The struggles of women doing stand-up in Zimbabwe
~ How gay neighborhoods used the traumas of HIV to help American cities fight coronavirus
~ Despite outrage, new state voting laws don't spell democracy's end – but there are some threats
~ IQ tests can't measure it, but 'cognitive flexibility' is key to learning and creativity
~ Why Alberta must rethink its ban on Canada-China university collaborations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter